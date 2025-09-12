Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 23,145 Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation $BLCO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Bausch + Lomb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

