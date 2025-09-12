Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Celestica by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Celestica by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,323 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:CLS opened at $246.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.89. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $257.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

