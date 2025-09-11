MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $546.08 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,265.99. This trade represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,950 shares of company stock worth $9,198,582. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

