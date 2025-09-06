Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 14,341 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.33% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 258,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.52 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.05. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.