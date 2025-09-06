Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,494 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,429,000 after purchasing an additional 284,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 36.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BorgWarner by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,716,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 234,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,112.40. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Baird R W upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

