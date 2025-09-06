MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Phreesia worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 113,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 3,741.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 957,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Phreesia by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $14,206,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Phreesia Stock Down 10.0%

PHR stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,237. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $676,276.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 193,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,035. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,874 shares of company stock worth $3,587,618 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

