110,205 Shares in Lifevantage Corporation $LFVN Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifevantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifevantage in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lifevantage during the first quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifevantage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lifevantage during the first quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lifevantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Lifevantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.39. Lifevantage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.93 million. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 34.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.15 EPS.

Lifevantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lifevantage news, CFO Carl Aure sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $36,768.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,927.17. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

