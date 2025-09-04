Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,192 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 464,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 22.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Citigroup raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

