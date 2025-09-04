Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Diodes by 170.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $70,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,634.30. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Diodes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

