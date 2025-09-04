Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,900 SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on SailPoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

