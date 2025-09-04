Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Sunday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.37.

Shares of CELH opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 165.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,620. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celsius by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,773,000 after purchasing an additional 617,743 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after buying an additional 426,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,303,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after buying an additional 1,193,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,135,000 after buying an additional 471,287 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

