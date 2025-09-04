BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $68.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a $105.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of DOOO opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. BRP has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.38 and a beta of 1.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 64.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -262.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRP by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BRP by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

