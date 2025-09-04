Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.37.

Celsius Stock Down 0.5%

CELH stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 1,476.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

