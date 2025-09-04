1,739 Shares in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 672,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after acquiring an additional 337,926 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 78,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 235,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of FNV opened at $190.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $192.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

