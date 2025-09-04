1,739 Shares in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 672,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after acquiring an additional 337,926 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 78,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 235,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of FNV opened at $190.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $192.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.