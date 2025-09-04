Goosehead Insurance $GSHD Stock Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $5,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,152.27. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,905.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,505.28. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,770 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,721. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.36.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a net margin of 8.76%.The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

