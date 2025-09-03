Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

