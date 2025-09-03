Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $301,794.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,957,843 shares in the company, valued at $54,447,613.83. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,041 shares of company stock worth $1,724,320. 68.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

DFH stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

