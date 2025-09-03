Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AeroVironment worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in AeroVironment by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AVAV opened at $240.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.72. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

