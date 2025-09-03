Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,004,590,000 after purchasing an additional 491,695 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $269.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.82 and a 200-day moving average of $228.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

