Comerica Bank Has $1.79 Million Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 519.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 29.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,125.78. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

