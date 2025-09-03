Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.30, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Barclays raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

