Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $60.42 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,522 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $60,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,068,000 after buying an additional 976,587 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,989,000 after buying an additional 949,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,915,000 after buying an additional 567,196 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,593,000 after buying an additional 193,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $64,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,454.72. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $3,859,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNEX

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.