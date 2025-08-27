7,561 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

SPYV stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

