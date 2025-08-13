Deutsche Bank AG Has $40.86 Million Holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440,483 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of News worth $40,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,764,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,030,000 after buying an additional 812,180 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of News by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,278 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of News by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,343 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 936,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of News by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,963,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,706,000 after purchasing an additional 166,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

News Stock Up 1.6%

News stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

