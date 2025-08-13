Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Venture Global Stock Up 0.6%

Venture Global stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

