HC Wainwright Estimates Franco-Nevada FY2025 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.0%
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $180.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
