Citigroup Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Daiwa America lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.58.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.