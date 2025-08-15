Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 951.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $55,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,215,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,717.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 921,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 870,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

