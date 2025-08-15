Citigroup Inc. Has $12.47 Million Position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 10.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 67,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,356,000 after buying an additional 621,069 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Enovis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Enovis Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

