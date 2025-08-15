Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of XPO worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in XPO by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 184,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $2,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in XPO by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

XPO stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.97. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

