Head-To-Head Survey: Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) versus Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Metallurgical Corp. of China has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Metallurgical Corp. of China alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and Mayville Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallurgical Corp. of China N/A N/A N/A Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallurgical Corp. of China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mayville Engineering 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metallurgical Corp. of China and Mayville Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mayville Engineering has a consensus price target of $20.6667, indicating a potential upside of 48.75%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than Metallurgical Corp. of China.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and Mayville Engineering”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallurgical Corp. of China $76.79 billion N/A $938.36 million $0.73 5.29 Mayville Engineering $581.60 million 0.49 $25.97 million $0.85 16.35

Metallurgical Corp. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Metallurgical Corp. of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayville Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Metallurgical Corp. of China on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallurgical Corp. of China

(Get Free Report)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing properties; and develops land. The company’s Equipment Manufacturing segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Corp. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Corp. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.