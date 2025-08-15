Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Samsara were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after buying an additional 2,516,882 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Samsara by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after buying an additional 2,348,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 2,635,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,080,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 99.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,082,000 after buying an additional 952,791 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOT opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -146.57 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,447.64. The trade was a 31.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $16,491,744.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,926,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,969,024. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

