Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 141 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,913,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 105.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after buying an additional 128,475 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Agilysys stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $29,254.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,724.43. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

