Evercore ISI Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $132.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Five Below Stock Up 4.6%

FIVE stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,200.90. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Five Below by 653.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

