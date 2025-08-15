Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Set at $140.00 by Truist Financial

Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,326,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 424,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

