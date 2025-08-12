Vanguard Group Inc. Has $862.17 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 462.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.14% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $862,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,493 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,476,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,401 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,689,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 114,754 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

