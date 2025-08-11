PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,877 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 103,150.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GDV opened at $26.32 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 637.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

