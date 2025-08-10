Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 3,111 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,724 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,812,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240,865 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

