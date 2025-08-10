JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.61 Billion Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,609,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

