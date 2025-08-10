Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 9,403 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,917 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 567.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,557 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,059,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,490 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.