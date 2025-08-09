Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $139.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,437 shares of company stock worth $9,834,215 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.