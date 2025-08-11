PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 875 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $101,354,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 221,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,487,000 after buying an additional 110,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 763.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after buying an additional 104,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 282,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after buying an additional 92,959 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $301.50 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,618,359. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

