Blair William & Co. IL Sells 80 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,018,000 after purchasing an additional 385,864 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,027 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 114,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after buying an additional 43,313 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,411.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,288.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,255.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,189.81. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

