Top Casino Stocks To Research – August 8th

Flutter Entertainment, Sharplink Gaming, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos and gaming resorts. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to revenue streams from table games, slot machines, hospitality services and entertainment offerings. Their performance is often tied to consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and changes in gaming regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded down $23.50 on Friday, hitting $282.57. 3,993,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,626. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $183.18 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.87. 38,165,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,571,764. Sharplink Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $124.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. 8,170,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,408,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70.

