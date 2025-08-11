Blair William & Co. IL Sells 386 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Loews were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Loews by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Loews by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Loews by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:L opened at $93.78 on Monday. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

