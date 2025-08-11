Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aercap were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AER stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

