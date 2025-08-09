Promising Waste Management Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 7th

Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, Halliburton, Fluor, Cemex, Tetra Tech, and GFL Environmental are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services related to the collection, treatment, recycling and disposal of solid, liquid and hazardous waste. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to a generally recession-resilient sector driven by regulatory requirements and long-term contracts for environmental services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,502. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.61. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,916. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,927,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,945,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,651. Fluor has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

CX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 14,707,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,069,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Cemex has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $8.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,095. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

GFL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,420. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Recommended Stories