Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,527 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roblox were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Roblox by 7.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 1,193.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $128.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $752,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,586.40. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,215,535 shares of company stock worth $500,468,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

