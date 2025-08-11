Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 123.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,277,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 1,098,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,048,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after buying an additional 700,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,021,844.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,576.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,704 shares of company stock worth $43,858,835 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

