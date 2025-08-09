Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

